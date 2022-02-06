Australia mixed curlers claim first win after getting green light to play on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Australia mixed curlers claim first win after getting green light to play on

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 10:13 am
Australia’s Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt have been allowed to carry on competing despite Gill’s positive Covid test (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).
Australia’s Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt have been allowed to carry on competing despite Gill’s positive Covid test (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

Australia’s mixed curling team returned to the ice to claim their first win of the round-robin competition hours after being told they were being thrown out of the tournament due to a positive coronavirus test.

The Australian Olympic Committee had announced earlier on Sunday that Tahli Gill had tested positive and been placed in an isolation unit, and that they would work to ensure Gill and team-mate Dean Hewitt could return home as soon as possible.

But hours later the Chinese health authorities relented, allowing the pair to continue under close contact provisions, and after a frantic dash to the Beijing Aquatics Centre they scored their first win of the tournament with a 9-6 success against Switzerland.

Gill said: “It has literally been the craziest, craziest 24 hours. My bags are still packed, I only just had time to pull out my uniforms.

“I was ruffling through my bags and ripping clothes out left, right and centre. I played with only one glove on – and it was the wrong one.”

Gill and Hewitt are the first curlers to represent Australia in the Olympic curling competition since it returned onto the official programme in 1998. Hewitt’s father Steve played when it was still a demonstration sport in 1992.

Gill had tested positive for coronavirus prior to the Games but was cleared to compete under close contact provisions, and was subject to additional testing procedures.

Gill said she it had been “devastating” to hear they would have to draw from the competition, adding: “I’m so incredibly grateful to the medical team to get me out on the ice and I’m able to compete and finish off our campaign on a really positive note.

“We knew coming into this that this Olympics would be very different from others just considering the whole global situation, and you kind of have to take everything as it goes and go with the flow as best as you can.”

In a separate development, Games organisers have been strongly criticised by German Chef de Mission Dirk Schimmelpfennig over the quarantine conditions for Nordic Combined athlete Eric Frenzel.

Frenzel, a three-time Olympic champion, tested positive for the virus upon arrival in the Chinese capital this week, and was forced to go into isolation.

Christophe Dubi, the executive director of the International Olympic Committee, said: “It is a duty and responsibility we have to make sure that expectations are met.

“We have heard and discussed with the IOC, and in the meantime the situation has been addressed.

“Nevertheless, the conditions were not good enough that night and it should not happen and we want to make sure that it does not.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]