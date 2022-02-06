Reece James heads to Abu Dhabi with Chelsea as they prepare for Club World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Reece James heads to Abu Dhabi with Chelsea as they prepare for Club World Cup

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 11:11 am
Reece James, pictured, has travelled to Abu Dhabi with Chelsea ahead of the Blues’ Club World Cup campaign (Nick Potts/PA)
Reece James has travelled to Abu Dhabi with Chelsea ahead of the Blues’ Club World Cup campaign.

The England wing-back will remain a long shot to feature in the tournament due to continued hamstring trouble.

But his presence in Chelsea’s initial 23-man travelling squad will be a boost to the Blues, who are itching to have the talented wide man back in action.

James has not featured since damaging his hamstring in Chelsea’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge on December 29.

And boss Thomas Tuchel admitted on Friday that James would miss Chelsea’s tilt at the Club World Cup title in the United Arab Emirates.

The fact that James was at a stage of his recovery suitable for air travel however will raise hopes of the 22-year-old inching ever closer to a playing return.

Chelsea confirmed a squad of 23 players who travelled to Abu Dhabi, with the Blues arriving on Sunday.

Edouard Mendy will link up with the squad later, with the in-form goalkeeper poised for Senegal’s African Cup of Nations final showdown with Egypt on Sunday night.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has not travelled with Chelsea, with the England midfielder still battling a recent knock.

Boss Tuchel has not travelled either after testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and going straight into self-isolation.

The Blues still hope that Tuchel can link up with the squad in Abu Dhabi in due course, but until then assistant coaches Arno Michels and Zsolt Low will continue to hold the fort.

Chelsea’s Club World Cup semi-final will be staged on Wednesday, with the Blues taking on the winner of Sunday’s clash between Al Hilal and Al Jazira.

“Having left the UK in the very early hours of Sunday morning, the Chelsea travelling part for the FIFA Club World Cup has arrived in Abu Dhabi,” read a Chelsea statement.

“A total of 23 players has made the journey, with Edouard Mendy due to join up later. He competes in the African Cup of Nations final later today, with Senegal taking on Egypt.”

Chelsea squad for Club World Cup: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Kenedy, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

