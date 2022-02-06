Manchester City head for Peterborough in FA Cup fifth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City head for Peterborough in FA Cup fifth round

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 12:41 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 1:57 pm
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (second right) celebrates his goal in the win over Fulham on Saturday (PA)
Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round.

It is a plum draw for Posh, who are at this stage of the competition for the first time since 1986 after overcoming Sky Bet Championship rivals QPR on Saturday.

A host of ties pitched Premier League teams against Championship opposition and Chelsea, who suffered a scare against League One Plymouth on Saturday, will travel to Luton.

Crystal Palace, managed by Patrick Vieira – who won the FA Cup five times with Arsenal as a player – will host Stoke.

Holders Leicester continue their defence at Nottingham Forest later on Sunday and they will host Huddersfield if they are successful at the City Ground.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Leicester are the current FA Cup holders (PA)

Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking out Manchester United on Friday night is a home tie against Tottenham, who are looking to lift the cup for the first time since 1991.

Liverpool, who beat Cardiff 3-1 in the early kick-off on Sunday, had another home draw to look forward to, with Norwich their opponents in the last 16.

West Ham, who were almost eliminated by National League North club Kidderminster on Saturday, travel to Southampton.

Frank Lampard’s Everton will be at home at Goodison Park against the winner of Bournemouth against Boreham Wood, which takes place on Sunday evening.

