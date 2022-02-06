Aubameyang makes Barcelona debut in frenetic victory over Atletico Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aubameyang makes Barcelona debut in frenetic victory over Atletico Madrid

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 6:15 pm
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Barcelona debut in a lively match against Atletico Madrid (Joan Monfort/AP)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Barcelona debut in a lively match against Atletico Madrid (Joan Monfort/AP)

Ten-man Barcelona moved into fourth place in LaLiga following an action-packed 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Dani Alves set up his side’s equaliser for Jordi Alba, scored himself and was later sent off in a game which also saw former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make his debut at Camp Nou.

The visitors took an early lead when Luis Suarez, playing against his former club, set up Yannick Carrasco to open the scoring, but Barca hit back just two minutes later as Alves set up Alba to volley home.

Jordi Alba
Barcelona’s Jordi Alba, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal with team-mate Dani Alves (Joan Monfort/AP)

Wolves loanee Adama Traore then crossed for teenager Gavi to head the home side in front and they extended their lead shortly before the interval when Ronald Araujo drilled in a half-volley after Gerard Pique had headed an Alves free-kick off the bar.

Alves then got on the scoresheet himself just a few minutes into the second half with a superbly-struck shot beyond Jan Oblak, before a close-range header from Suarez gave Atletico renewed hope.

Barcelona had to see out the last 20 minutes with 10 men when Alves was sent off for a bad foul on Carrasco, with the referee initially taking no action until being told by the VAR to consult the pitchside monitor.

