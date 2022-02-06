Brendan Rodgers warns Leicester futures are on the line after FA Cup horror show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers warns Leicester futures are on the line after FA Cup horror show

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 7:51 pm
Brendan Rodgers reacts after Leicester’s dismal FA Cup exit (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers reacts after Leicester’s dismal FA Cup exit (Mike Egerton/PA)

Furious boss Brendan Rodgers has told his Leicester flops they are fighting for their futures after being dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

The Foxes chief questioned his squad’s hunger and desire and labelled their performance embarrassing as the holders were routed 4-1.

Two goals in 87 seconds from Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson were added to by Joe Worrall and Djed Spence as Forest ran riot at the City Ground on Sunday.

Joe Worrall, third left, scores Nottingham Forest’s third goal against Leicester
Joe Worrall, third left, scores Forest’s third goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation but Rodgers laid into his squad, with defeat compounded by a fan running on from the away end to try to attack Forest’s players following Worrall’s goal.

“There are a lot of these players, between now and the end of the season, who need to prove they are still worthy of being here because we’ve seen it now for a little while,” said Rodgers.

“Forget about the players who are missing. There are players here that may have achieved everything that they can.

“It’s something we’ll have to look at between now and the end of the season. Until then, they’ve got to have a look at themselves in the mirror and fight like hell to prove they’re good enough to be here.

“That’s why a lot of these players are not top players, because they can’t sustain it. That’s where my admiration of the really top players who can keep that hunger and desire – no matter how much they achieve – comes from.

“I always judge it on the physicality of the team. The pressing, the aggression. When you stop getting it, you can’t quite get there, your time could be up.

Brendan Rodgers, left, looks on in dismay during Leicester's loss to Nottingham Forest
Brendan Rodgers, left, looks on in dismay as his side are torn apart by Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I said to the players after that, for the first time since I’ve been here I’ve been embarrassed. It was an embarrassing performance. I feel for the supporters.

“We brought the FA Cup into our team meeting today so the players could see what we went through last year to win this competition, to remind them of the day at Wembley and the journey. To provide that motivation and extra desire to come out here.”

The Foxes were second best to a motivated and measured Forest side who scored two quickfire goals as Leicester imploded.

Keinan Davis had already hit the bar before Zinckernagel opened the scoring after 23 minutes when he was left unmarked to prod in Davis’ knockdown.

Just 87 seconds later Johnson made it 2-0 when he seized on Daniel Amartey’s awful back-pass to finish past Danny Ward.

Worrall added a third with a diving header after 32 minutes with Leicester torn apart and there were ugly scenes when a fan ran onto the pitch from the away end to throw punches at the celebrating Forest players.

A Leicester fan is dragged away by stewards from celebrating Nottingham Forest players
A Leicester fan had to be dragged away from celebrating Nottingham Forest players (Tim Goode/PA)

Iheanacho pulled a goal back when Brice Samba rushed out and he rounded him to score yet there was no coming back for the holders.

Spence made it 4-1, swapping passes with Zinckernagel to sweep past Ward just after the hour at the City Ground.

Forest set up a home fifth-round tie with Huddersfield and boss Steve Cooper wants them to immediately refocus.

He said: “I thought we were good for the result and the performance matched it. Some of our attacking play was excellent, scoring three, we hit the bar, had chances from set-plays – dare I say it, it could have been more.

“Let’s just let them enjoy it but the focus now must be on Wednesday (at Blackburn).

“The supporters were amazing, the BBC are here but the reality is that it’s like this all the time.

“I’ve said to the players, the better the connection with the fans, the stronger we are as a club and days like this can help that.

“Games like this matter, we have a global fanbase. If we want to be a proper team with a winning mentality, we have to prepare for the next game.”

