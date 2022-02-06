Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations as Sadio Mane shrugs off early penalty miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations as Sadio Mane shrugs off early penalty miss

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 10:27 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 10:51 pm
Senegal’s players celebrate a penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)
Senegal's players celebrate a penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)

Sadio Mane went from villain to hero as he broke club-mate Mohamed Salah’s heart by firing Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations Cup glory for the first time.

Liverpool striker Mane, who had seen his seventh-minute spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Gabaski, nervelessly converted the decisive penalty in a 4-2 shoot-out victory over seven-times winners Egypt at the Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde after a tense 0-0 draw played out over 120 gruelling minutes.

It was no more than the Lions of Teranga deserved after dominating for long periods, only to be denied repeatedly by Gabaski, but they finally got their chance when Mohamed Abdelmonem blasted his effort from 12 yards against the post and Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy saved from substitute Mohanad Lasheen.

Mane’s evening got off to a very different start when, after Saliou Ciss has been tripped inside the box by Abdelmonem, he went head-to-head with Gabaski from the spot. The frontman opted for power but the Egypt keeper dived to his right to beat his attempt away.

Senegal dominated the early exchanges without managing to make the pressure tell, and they were served with a timely reminder of the threat posed by Salah when he embarked upon a mazy 28th-minute run only to scuff his shot at Mendy.

However, Aliou Cisse’s men continued to dominate with Gabaski’s goal coming under increasing pressure as the second half got under way.

Substitute Marwan Hamdy might have won it when he glanced a 75th-minute header across the face of goal as Mendy dithered and Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng volleyed high over at the other end as time ran down, but extra time was required.

Gabaski denied Dieng seconds into the added period and then repelled his downward header and a viciously-swerving piledriver to preserve Egypt’s hopes, but it was opposite number Mendy who had to be at his best to keep out Hamdy’s blistering 116th-minute strike and then came out on top in the shoot-out.

