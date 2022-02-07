[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sadio Mane got the better of Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah as Senegal beat Egypt to lift the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time during a dramatic weekend of sport.

National League North Kidderminster came within seconds of dumping Premier League West Ham out of the FA Cup before themselves making an agonising exit – but Boreham Wood from the division above accounted for Sky Bet Championship Bournemouth, whose second-tier counterparts Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest saw off top-flight Manchester United and holders Leicester respectively.

The action was no less eventful on the rugby pitch as Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield after England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie had a penalty try awarded against him to cancel out his side’s lead, while Ireland powered their way past a depleted Wales in the opening Six Nations fixtures.

Elsewhere, Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds made the top four in the Winter Olympics mixed curling event’s round robin phase and will compete for a medal, while 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva became just the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Games.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Senegal’s players celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Kidderminster’s Alex Penny, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Premier League West Ham (David Davies/PA)

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper celebrates his side’s 4-1 fourth round victory over FA Cup holders Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

Boreham Wood’s Adrian Clifton, left, and Tyrone Marsh celebrate with fans while holding a miniature replica FA Cup trophy after victory at Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Guro Reiten fired Chelsea to Women’s Super League victory over Manchester City (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Scotland’s Ben White lifts the Calcutta Cup following their 20-17 victory over England (Jane Barlow/PA)

England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie, centre, is shown a yellow card at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ireland’s Andrew Conway touches down during his side’s 29-7 Six Nations victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium (Niall Carson/PA)

Davy Russell wins the Irish Gold Cup on Conflated during day one of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown (Donall Farmer/PA)

Chris Eubank Jr, left, celebrates his points victory over Liam Williams, right, in their middleweight contest in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds in action against Norway during the mixed doubles round robin curling at the Winter Olympics in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Austria’s Mika Vermeulen, Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave and Czech Republic’s Michal Nova, left to right, in action during the Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon in Beijing (Henrik Schmidt via DPA/PA)

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, became only the fourth woman to land a triple axel at an Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)