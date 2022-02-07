The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 5:03 am
Senegal celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations final on penalties (Sunday Alamba/AP/PA)
Sadio Mane got the better of Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah as Senegal beat Egypt to lift the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time during a dramatic weekend of sport.

National League North Kidderminster came within seconds of dumping Premier League West Ham out of the FA Cup before themselves making an agonising exit – but Boreham Wood from the division above accounted for Sky Bet Championship Bournemouth, whose second-tier counterparts Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest saw off top-flight Manchester United and holders Leicester respectively.

The action was no less eventful on the rugby pitch as Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield after England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie had a penalty try awarded against him to cancel out his side’s lead, while Ireland powered their way past a depleted Wales in the opening Six Nations fixtures.

Elsewhere, Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds made the top four in the Winter Olympics mixed curling event’s round robin phase and will compete for a medal, while 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva became just the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Games.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Senegal’s players celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final
Senegal’s players celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Kidderminster's Alex Penny (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal against Premier League West Ham
Kidderminster’s Alex Penny, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Premier League West Ham (David Davies/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper celebrates his side's 4-1 fourth round victory over FA Cup holders Leicester
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper celebrates his side’s 4-1 fourth round victory over FA Cup holders Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
Boreham Wood’s Adrian Clifton (left) and Tyrone Marsh celebrate with fans while holding a miniature replica FA Cup trophy after victory at Bournemouth
Boreham Wood’s Adrian Clifton, left, and Tyrone Marsh celebrate with fans while holding a miniature replica FA Cup trophy after victory at Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Guro Reiten fired Chelsea to Women's Super League victory over Manchester City
Guro Reiten fired Chelsea to Women’s Super League victory over Manchester City (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Scotland’s Ben White lifts the Calcutta Cup following the 20-17 victory over England
Scotland’s Ben White lifts the Calcutta Cup following their 20-17 victory over England (Jane Barlow/PA)
England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie (centre) is shown a yellow card at Murrayfield
England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie, centre, is shown a yellow card at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ireland’s Andrew Conway touches down during his side's 29-7 Six Nations victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium
Ireland’s Andrew Conway touches down during his side’s 29-7 Six Nations victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium (Niall Carson/PA)
Davy Russell wins the Irish Gold Cup on Conflated during day one of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown
Davy Russell wins the Irish Gold Cup on Conflated during day one of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown (Donall Farmer/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr (left) celebrates his points victory over Liam Williams (right) in their middleweight contest in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr, left, celebrates his points victory over Liam Williams, right, in their middleweight contest in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds in action against Norway during the mixed doubles round robin curling at the Winter Olympics in Beijing
Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds in action against Norway during the mixed doubles round robin curling at the Winter Olympics in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(left-right) Austria’s Mika Vermeulen, Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave and Czech Republic’s Michal Nova in action during the Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon in Beijing
Austria’s Mika Vermeulen, Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave and Czech Republic’s Michal Nova, left to right, in action during the Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon in Beijing (Henrik Schmidt via DPA/PA)
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, became only the fourth woman to land a triple axel at an Olympics
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, became only the fourth woman to land a triple axel at an Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

