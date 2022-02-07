Team GB’s youngest athlete Kirsty Muir soars into freestyle finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Team GB’s youngest athlete Kirsty Muir soars into freestyle finals

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 6:41 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 7:55 am
Kirsty Muir soared into the final of the Olympic freestyle Big Air in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kirsty Muir soared into the final of the Olympic freestyle Big Air in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir showed her mettle to soar into the final of the Olympic freestyle Big Air competition on the site of a former state-owned steel mill on the outskirts of Beijing.

Muir, the youngest member of the 50-strong Team GB squad, nailed her first jump with a score of 89.25, the second biggest of the qualifying session which was only beaten by the French former World Cup winner Tess Ledeux.

Muir looked nerveless as she landed all three of her leaps, the best two of which are added to determine the final ranking. Her final tally of 157.50 left her less than six points adrift of third-placed Anastasia Tatalina of Russia.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Three
Kirsty Muir will contest Tuesday’s Big Air final in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Muir said she was especially pleased to have landed a trick called a ‘dub 12’, which includes two flips, one and half degrees of rotation and a ski-grab.

“I was really happy to have landed my dub 12 in the first run,” said Muir. “I had a crash in practice with it, but it’s my best trick and I wanted to land it.

“I was so happy and I’m really excited to be in the finals. It’s a dream come true. There’s a few things I can improve on and everyone goes into a final in the hope of doing their best.”

Muir had emerged as a potential contender in Beijing ever since she won a silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics, her major event debut in which she subsequently admitted to have been hampered by nerves.

Muir, who has been described as a “once-in-a-generation athlete” by coach and former Olympian Lesley McKenna, has since achieved World Cup podiums in slopestyle, in which she is also set to compete in Beijing.

Muir’s team-mate Katie Summerhayes finished just outside the top-12 cut-off for qualification for Tuesday’s final in 13th place.

Summerhayes, 26, who is competing at her third Olympics will now switch her attention to her favoured slopestyle event in Sunday.

Summerhayes said: “She (Kirsty) is nine years younger than me, so I feel old. When I look down at the start-list there are not many of us born in the 1990s now, which is pretty sad.

“With Kirsty, we had the Youth Olympics and we were pretty much the same age at our first Olympic Games. I try to give her advice but I think she’s got it sorted.”

James Woods failed to make the cut for the final of the men’s event after crashing in each of his first two runs. Like Summerhayes, Woods will now switch his attention to the slopestyle discipline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]