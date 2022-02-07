Kylie Jenner welcomes second child with Travis Scott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kylie Jenner welcomes second child with Travis Scott

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 8:05 am
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Jennifer Graylock//PA)
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Jennifer Graylock//PA)

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second child with partner Travis Scott.

The reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur, 24, shared a black and white photo with her 309 million Instagram followers which showed her holding the child’s tiny hand.

However, she did not reveal its gender.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner with half-sister Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

The captioned said the baby arrived on January 2 – the day after the birthday of her four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Houston-born rapper Scott, 30, posted a series of love heart emojis.

Jenner’s famous siblings also sent their congratulations, with Kourtney Kardashian commenting “Mommy of two life” and Kim Kardashian posting an emoji showing a baby with a halo.

Jenner and Scott, a chart-topping rapper whose songs include Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode, first started dating in 2017, with Stormi arriving the following year.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott on stage (PA)

They reportedly split in 2019 but were said to have rekindled their romance shortly after.

Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy private and did not go public with the news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

The couple announced news of their second child in a 90-second video shared to Instagram in September.

It comes after 10 people died as fans surged toward the stage during a performance by Scott at the two-day Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, in November.

Scott has said he did not know fans were injured until just minutes before a press conference following the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal