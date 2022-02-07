USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of bid to win her first gold of Beijing 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of bid to win her first gold of Beijing 2022

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 12:23 pm
Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the women’s giant-slalom in Beijing (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the women’s giant-slalom on Sunday as she made a stuttering start to her quest to win at least three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.

The 26-year-old, winner of 73 career World Cup races, missed a gate 11 seconds into her run and failed to finish, with Sara Hector of Sweden going on to take the gold medal.

Shiffrin, who will now turn her attention to her next event, the women’s slalom, on Wednesday, said she was devastated by her inability to get her Games up and running.

Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin will re-focus on the women’s slalom on Wednesday (Luca Bruno/AP)

“I won’t ever get over this,” said Shiffrin. “I’ve never got over any. I fell before the last Olympics and I remember thinking it was so heart-breaking. And that wasn’t even at an Olympics.”

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz won the men’s downhill, which had been held over from Sunday due to bad weather, by 0.10 seconds from 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey.

Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva became the first female figure skater to land a quad jump at the Olympics as Russia cruised to the gold medal in the team event.

Beijing Olympics Figure Skating
Kamila Valieva became the first female figure skater to land quads at the Olympics (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Valieva, who is the outstanding favourite for individual gold, landed two quads early in her routine and fell when attempting a third.

Canada’s Max Parrot claimed gold in the men’s snowboard slopestyle three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Parrot, who was told he had Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2018, edged victory with a second run score of 90.96, edging out Chinese 17-year-old Su Yiming, with another Canadian, Mark McMorris, in bronze.

Beijing Olympics Medals Ceremony
Max Parrot won Olympic gold three years after beating cancer (Aaron Favila/AP)

Canada initially refused to take to the ice for their women’s ice hockey match against Russia due to concerns over their opponents’ coronavirus clearance.

After the match was delayed by almost an hour, both sides agreed to play the match wearing face-masks, and the Canadians won 6-1 to stretch their unbeaten record in the tournament.

