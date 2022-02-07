Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat set for bronze medal play-off after losing semi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat set for bronze medal play-off after losing semi

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 1:55 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 1:57 pm
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat suffered disappointment in their semi-final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat must settle for a bronze medal play-off after losing their Olympic mixed curling semi-final to Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.

The British pair led for more than half the match but it turned when Norwegian duo Kristin Skaslien and Marcus Nedregotten scored three points on their power-play in the sixth, then held on for a 6-5 win.

Dodds and Mouat will have to swiftly shrug off their disappointment and prepare for a bronze medal match against Sweden on Tuesday afternoon.

The duo had confirmed their swift rematch against the Norwegians – against whom they had lost in the group stage 24 hours earlier – by beating the United States in their final group game on Monday morning.

Having trailed early in their round-robin tie, Britain made a much stronger start, taking the first end against hammer – or final stone – after Skaslien missed an attempted take-out.

A clever hit-and-roll by Dodds with the last stone of the third gave her a 3-1 lead and Norway were forced to settle for a single in the next, giving the Britons a 3-2 lead at the half-way stage.

Dodds had a good chance to score heavily in the fifth, but narrowly mis-judged her attempt and deflected off a Norwegian guard, forcing her to take one and relinquish the hammer going into the sixth.

Norway celebrate their win
Norway held on for the win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dodds was made to pay for an inaccurate take-out attempt in the next, giving Skaslien the chance to take full advantage of the Norwegian powerplay and roll in for a three and a 5-4 lead.

Britain could only respond with a single point from their own power-play in the penultimate end, hauling the tie back level at 5-5 but giving the Norwegians the hammer advantage in the decider.

And despite Britain’s best efforts the match came down to Skaslien’s final shot, the Norwegian calmly rolling her final stone into the centre of the house to signal heartbreak for the British pair.

