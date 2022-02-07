Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick insists he has no issues with Jesse Lingard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick insists he has no issues with Jesse Lingard

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 2:11 pm
Jesse Lingard (pictured) appeared to contract Ralf Rangnick over his availability for Manchester United last week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jesse Lingard (pictured) appeared to contract Ralf Rangnick over his availability for Manchester United last week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick insisted there were no issues between himself and Jesse Lingard.

There appeared to be a rift between the pair last week as both made contradictory statements over Lingard’s availability for Friday’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

Rangnick said Lingard had asked for time off after failing to secure a loan move, while the player himself claimed it was the club that advised him to sit out.

United boss Ralf Rangnick claims he has a good relationship with Lingard
United boss Ralf Rangnick claims he has a good relationship with Lingard (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rangnick attempted to clear up any confusion as he spoke to media to preview Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.

The German said: “With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him.

“We have to look forward now. There were no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa.

Edinson Cavani could return for United at Burnley
Edinson Cavani could return for United at Burnley (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I’m happy to have him in the squad and he will be a member of the squad for tomorrow’s game.”

Striker Edinson Cavani will also be back in contention for the trip to Turf Moor having been rested for the Middlesbrough clash – which United lost on penalties – at his own request following his return from international duty with Uruguay earlier in the week.

Rangnick said: “They’re both available and they will both be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game. Both are top professionals and have been training well.”

