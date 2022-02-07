Today at the Winter Olympics: Bronze at best for GB curlers after last-four loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Bronze at best for GB curlers after last-four loss

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 3:23 pm
Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds suffered semi-final heartache (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s hopes of Winter Olympics gold in the mixed curling were ended as a 6-5 semi-final defeat to Norway sent Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat into the bronze medal match.

But Team GB were boosted as 17-year-old Kirsty Muir reached the freestyle Big Air competition with a series of impressive jumps.

Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir flies through the air during the women’s freestyle qualification event on Monday
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin suffered an early setback in her bid for multiple gold medals, while Russia’s Kamila Valieva made figure skating history by becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump at an Olympic Games.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what happened on Monday in Beijing.

Star of the day

Scottish teenager Kirsty Muir soared into the final of the Olympic freestyle Big Air competition. Muir, at 17 the youngest member of Team GB’s 50-strong squad in Beijing, produced an incredible first jump, which saw her score of 89.25 only bettered by France’s former World Cup winner Tess Ledeux. Muir’s final tally of 157.50 left her less than six points adrift of third-placed Anastasia Tatalina, of Russia, and dreaming of being on the podium again after winning silver at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

Fail of the day

Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing
Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin looks down after skiing off course during the women’s giant slalom event in Beijing (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic giant slalom title defence lasted lasted just five turns on Xiaohaituo Mountain. The 26-year-old is competing in all five alpine skiing disciplines in Beijing and bidding to become the first American skier to win three golds in a single winter Games. But two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin was one of 22 skiers that failed to finish after missing a gate 11 seconds into her run. Sweden’s Sara Hector went on to take gold.

Picture of the day

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Three
Ireland’s Jack Gower competes in the Olympic men’s downhill event (Michael Kappeler via DPA)

Social media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Dodds and Mouat must bounce back from their painful semi-final defeat as they target mixed curling bronze against Sweden (0605 in the UK). Muir goes in the women’s Big Air final (0200), Andrew Young and James Clugnet target the men’s cross-country sprint, and Cornelius Kersten is in the heats for the men’s 1500m speed-skating.

