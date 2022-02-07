Cyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Cyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 3:27 pm
The bridge was closed to traffic following the incident (Meghan McCarthy/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
The bridge was closed to traffic following the incident (Meghan McCarthy/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

A cyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side.

A bystander tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip, officials said.

The woman was walking her bicycle towards West Palm Beach and was within 10 feet of the barrier arms that halt traffic when the drawbridge started to move, police said.

“The woman tried to hang on. There was a bystander nearby who tried to help her, but tragically she fell five or six stories below where she died landing on concrete,” West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

The cyclist fell to her death when the drawbridge began rising
The cyclist fell to her death when the drawbridge began rising (Meghan McCarthy/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

Mr Jachles said that why a bridge worker began raising the span before it was cleared of pedestrians will be a focus of the investigation. The bridge tender was described as “distraught” in newspaper reports.

“Palm Beach is accessible only through three bridges and this is the main bridge, so it’s very used by cyclists,” bicycle safety advocate Juan Orellana said.

The bridge is equipped with bells and whistles to alert drivers and pedestrians that the drawbridge is going up.

“For one thing you will hear the bell before the arms go down, so when you hear the bell you gotta get out of the way before the bridge goes up,” he said.

The woman’s name has not been released. The bridge was closed for more than six hours after the accident.

