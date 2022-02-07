Bruno Guimaraes confident Newcastle will become ‘big power in world football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Bruno Guimaraes confident Newcastle will become ‘big power in world football’

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 4:07 pm
Newcastle new signing Bruno Guimaraes could make his debut against Everton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle new signing Bruno Guimaraes could make his debut against Everton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bruno Guimaraes signed for Newcastle after being convinced the club can establish itself as a major force in world football.

The 24-year-old Brazil international was also linked with Arsenal and Juventus before making his £35million January switch from French side Lyon, but opted for Tyneside and the project presented to him by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium.

Asked if that meant he considered the Magpies bigger than the Gunners as he was unveiled at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Guimaraes said: “We are definitely going to be a club that is going to be a big power in world football.

“This is an historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history, I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle.”

Despite his confidence in what may lie ahead, Guimaraes is aware the short-term aim is much more prosaic and his new employers head into Tuesday night’s Premier League clash with Everton still entrenched in a fight for top-flight survival.

Asked how the project had been outlined to him, he said: “They were very up front and honest about it. They didn’t disguise that the main objective and challenge was remaining in the Premier League this season.

“But in the seasons coming, the objective is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League.

Bruno Guimaraes at his unveiling
Guimaraes will wear 39 on the back of his shirt – the number of the taxi his father drove for 20 years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I believe in the project, I believe in everything they spoke to me about and I am really happy to be a part of this project.”

Guimaraes, who will wear 39 on the back of his shirt – the number of the taxi his father drove for 20 years – will hope to make his debut against Frank Lampard’s Toffees amid what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at St James’ Park, although having been told what to expect by Brazil team-mates Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles.

He said: “They told me how difficult it is to play away at Newcastle given how passionate the fans are, that it’s one of the most difficult away fixtures in the league, so I didn’t have to think twice about coming here.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was delighted to land a player whose calmness and football intelligence he believes can significantly strengthen his team, and if he can produce anything like the form of the players he idolised growing up.

Asked which Brazilian player he most closely resembled, Guimaraes said: “In terms of Brazilian players I’m quite similar to, it’s difficult. I’d say two Spanish players I’ve always been inspired by, Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

“In terms of Brazilian players that I have always been a huge fan of, it’s Ronaldinho – but we’re very different players.”

