Train hits stolen car stuck on tracks and sends it crashing into nearby house

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 4:41 pm
Police said the man claimed he stole the car to search for his own vehicle (PA)
A Florida man said he jumped from a stolen car seconds before it was hit by a train and sent flying into a nearby home, authorities said.

The sleeping residents were unharmed and the man was later arrested, the authorities added.

Police said the man claimed he stole the car in a “good faith effort” to search for his own vehicle after leaving a bar in Martin County, around 50 miles north of West Palm Beach.

Instead, he got stuck on the railroad tracks in the path of an oncoming train.

The car after the collision with a train in Florida
After the crash, the man tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he also vandalised, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

He was arrested after flagging down responding deputies “to let them know he was still looking for his car”, the statement said.

The homeowners were fine, but “the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting”, the sheriff’s office said.

The 38-year-old faces charges of grand theft and criminal mischief, and additional charges are expected.

In describing the episode, the sheriff’s office said: “No title could explain this case, but the details will… well, it’s best to just read on.”

