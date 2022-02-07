Joe Burrow looks to finish Cincinnati’s fairytale run with Super Bowl success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Burrow looks to finish Cincinnati’s fairytale run with Super Bowl success

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 5:01 pm
Ohio-native quarterback Joe Burrow has guided the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl (Eric Gay/AP)

Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles could have the ultimate Hollywood ending, but that would come if the Cincinnati Bengals beat the hometown Rams.

Before last month, the Bengals had not won a play-off game since 1991. Last season, they finished bottom of the AFC North with only four wins.

Now, a team anchored by young Ohio-native quarterback Joe Burrow and guided by Zac Taylor, in only his third season as a head coach, has the opportunity to erase decades of hurt and bring home what would be a first Super Bowl title in their history.

Burrow, the top overall pick out of college in the 2020 draft, has quickly become the face of the franchise – a face often adorned with buffs sunglasses which reflect his swagger on and off the field.

The 25-year-old has plenty of reasons to be confident.

The son of former player and coach Jim Burrow, Joe was Ohio’s Mr Football when breaking records at Athens High School, then – after transferring from Ohio State – he led Louisiana State to college football’s national title, picking up another pile of personal accolades including player of the year.

Immediately installed as Cincinnati’s starter after being drafted, a knee injury ended Burrow’s rookie campaign in week 11, but after returning this season he has looked like an old pro, breaking franchise records with 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in 16 regular season games.

