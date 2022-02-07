Funeral held in Morocco for five-year-old boy who was trapped in well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Funeral held in Morocco for five-year-old boy who was trapped in well

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 5:35 pm
People stand next to the grave of five-year-old Rayan (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)
People stand next to the grave of five-year-old Rayan (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

A funeral has taken place in Morocco for a five-year-old boy who was trapped in a well for days as rescuers struggled to reach him.

The strenuous operation drew global attention, and mourners sent messages of condolences from around the world.

Rayan was pulled out of the 105ft-deep dry well on Saturday after being trapped for five days.

People pray during Rayan's funeral
People pray during Rayan’s funeral (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

The funeral took place after noontime prayers on Monday in Ighran, a village in Morocco’s mountainous north.

The boy was laid to rest in a plot where other family members are buried at the hilltop Zawiya cemetery, four miles from the village.

Scores of mourners from around Morocco flocked to the funeral to pay their respects.

Rescuers attempted to save the boy
Rescuers attempted to save the boy (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

In a sign of how Rayan’s fate had gripped the country, King Mohammed VI followed the painstaking rescue efforts closely, and expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace over the weekend.

Workers have now started filing in the massive hole and tunnel that they dug to try to rescue him.

The exact circumstances of how the boy fell in the well are unclear.

