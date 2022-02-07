Katie Taylor sidesteps opponent Amanda Serrano’s call for 12 three-minute rounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Katie Taylor sidesteps opponent Amanda Serrano’s call for 12 three-minute rounds

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 6:19 pm
Katie Taylor, pictured, sidestepped opponent Amanda Serrano’s call for 12 three-minute rounds in their historic New York fight on April 30 (Adam Davy/PA)
Katie Taylor, pictured, sidestepped opponent Amanda Serrano's call for 12 three-minute rounds in their historic New York fight on April 30 (Adam Davy/PA)

Katie Taylor has sidestepped Amanda Serrano’s call for 12 three-minute rounds when the pair meet in women’s boxing’s biggest ever fight at Madison Square Garden.

The Puerto Rican called for equality in the world of boxing on Monday, instead of the customary 10 two-minute rounds expected at her world lightweight title showdown with Taylor in New York on April 30.

Seven-weight world champion Serrano said at a London press conference: “If we want to make change… (Let’s do) the same as the men.

“We’re making history and I want to continue to open the doors for the new generation coming into the sport.

“I’m a woman for equality. We all talk about equality and if Katie Taylor’s willing, I’m ready to make this 12 rounds of three minutes (each).”

But undisputed champion Taylor, who is putting her belts on the line for the sixth time since beating Delfine Persoon to claim them in June 2019, quickly knocked back Serrano’s suggestion.

Taylor said: “I don’t really feel like that will make a huge change. The fight is already iconic the way it is.

“The fact the pre-sales are the second best in history says it all really. This fight is even more historic than we realise.”

Serrano doubled down on her proposal, saying: “I understand that. But if people really want to take notice we need to make a stand.”

But Taylor, who is unbeaten in 20 fights, responded by saying: “I think we’re already making a stand.

“This fight is going to show the best female pound for pound fighter in the world. We’re already making a stand by taking this fight.”

Southpaw Serrano, who at 33 is two years younger than Taylor, grew up in Brooklyn and is confident of success in the first female bout to headline the New York venue.

She said: “My plan is to fight smart. I know I have all the tools to beat Katie Taylor.

“I just have to go out there and be smart and the victory will be mine.”

Taylor countered: “This is a fight I wanted from the get-go. Ever since I turned pro I had my sights set on Serrano.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano Press Conference – The Leadenhall Building
Katie Taylor, left, and Amanda Serrano at a London press conference ahead of their undisputed world lightweight title showdown in April (Adam Davy/PA)

“I do genuinely believe this is the best fight in boxing right now, the most exciting fight in the sport.

“It proves there’s a strong appetite for female fights and we have changed perceptions in the sport.

“I’m preparing for the toughest fight of my career, but I won’t be short on fight or grit.

“I’ve answered that question when I’ve been in the trenches. I don’t think Amanda has answered that question, but I guess we’ll find out on April 30.”

