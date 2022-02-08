Australia’s political leaders apologise to staffers for decades of abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia’s political leaders apologise to staffers for decades of abuse

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 6:13 am
Australia’s political leaders have apologised to staffers who have endured decades of bullying, harassment and sexual assault inside Parliamentary House and other government offices (Alastair Grant/AP)
Australia’s political leaders have apologised to staffers who have endured decades of bullying, harassment and sexual assault inside Parliamentary House and other government offices.

The presiding officers of the House of Representatives and Senate delivered the apology on behalf of a cross-section of parties as part of a statement acknowledging a toxic workplace culture.

That culture was exposed by Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins’s investigation.

The investigation was triggered by former government staffer Brittany Higgins, who went public a year ago with her allegation she had been raped by a more senior colleague in a minister’s Parliament House office weeks before the 2019 election.

Ms Higgins said she felt she had to make a choice between reporting her allegations to police or continuing her career. She quit her government job in January last year and reported her allegation to police.

She was one of seven women who were given exemptions from a pandemic ban on viewers sitting in the public gallery of the House.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked Ms Higgins for the courage she had shown in making her allegations.

“I am sorry. We are sorry. I’m sorry to Ms Higgins for the terrible things that took place here,” Mr Morrison told Parliament.

“The place that should have been a place of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare. But I’m sorry for far more than that. For all of those who came before Ms Higgins and endured the same, but she had the courage to speak, and so here we are,” Morrison added.

The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Ms Higgins has chosen to identify herself in the media.

More than 1,700 people made contributions to Jenkins’ report, including past and present staffers.

Her report found 37% of people currently in parliamentary workplaces had experienced bullying and 33% had experienced sexual harassment.

House Speaker Andrew Wallace told Parliament action was already being taken to improve the workplace culture.

Last year, an independent complaints process was established. Lawmakers and staff had also undergone professional workplace training, Mr Wallace said.
Ms Higgins’s former colleague Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent and is scheduled to stand trial in a Canberra court in June.

