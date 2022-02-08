Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds suffer heavy defeat in bronze medal match By Press Association February 8, 2022, 8:15 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 8:45 am Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat during their 9-3 bronze medal match defeat against Sweden (Andrew Milligan/PA Images) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Great Britain’s hopes of winning a first medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics were dashed in a 9-3 mixed doubles curling defeat to Sweden. Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds hoped to bounce back from Monday’s semi-final defeat to Norway by repeating their round-robin win over the Swedes. But a brilliant shot by Almida De Val to score four for Sweden in the second end effectively ended the British pair’s chances of bronze. Hold your heads high Bruce and Jen 👏4th place on their Olympic debut 🥌#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/SMkgzNIY9J— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 8, 2022 Mouat and Dodds went into the Games as world champions while the Swedes were one of the favourites for gold. The British pair lost their semi-final 6-5 on Monday against Norway, the team they beat to lift the world tile in Aberdeen last year. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close