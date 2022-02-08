Hong Kong tightens restrictions as daily Covid cases rise above 600

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Hong Kong tightens restrictions as daily Covid cases rise above 600

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:01 am
A TV screen shows Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam talking during a news conference (Vincent Yu/AP)
A TV screen shows Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam talking during a news conference (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong’s leader has announced the city’s toughest ever social-distancing restrictions, including unprecedented limits on private gatherings, as new daily Covid-19 cases surged above 600.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said gatherings in private premises of more than two families will be banned from Thursday.

Public gatherings will be restricted to two people, and hair salons and places of worship will be closed until February 24, when the city launches a “vaccine pass” that will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter shopping malls, markets and restaurants.

The tightened measures come as the city grapples with a new wave of the coronavirus driven by the Omicron variant. More than 600 local cases were reported on Tuesday.

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Residents line up to be tested for coronavirus (Kin Cheung/AP)

“I appeal to the public to join us in the fight against the virus,” Ms Lam said at a news conference. “Please try to avoid going out as far as possible.”

Hong Kong has aligned itself with China’s “zero-Covid” policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks, as many other countries shift their approach to living with the virus.

Authorities impose lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have banned public dining after 6pm.

Ms Lam said that approach will remain in effect until vaccination rates rise.

“We will continue to adhere to the current strategy of trying to contain the spread of the virus, or what we call maintaining this dynamic zero regime,” Ms Lam said.

“But when vaccination rates increase, when Omicron disappears and other things happen, then of course we will continue to revisit our strategy. But nothing will change our commitment to safeguard the life and the safety of the people of Hong Kong.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]