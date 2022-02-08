Hong Kong tightens restrictions as daily Covid cases rise above 600

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hong Kong’s leader has announced the city’s toughest ever social-distancing restrictions, including unprecedented limits on private gatherings, as new daily Covid-19 cases surged above 600.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said gatherings in private premises of more than two families will be banned from Thursday.

Public gatherings will be restricted to two people, and hair salons and places of worship will be closed until February 24, when the city launches a “vaccine pass” that will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter shopping malls, markets and restaurants.

The tightened measures come as the city grapples with a new wave of the coronavirus driven by the Omicron variant. More than 600 local cases were reported on Tuesday.

Residents line up to be tested for coronavirus (Kin Cheung/AP)

“I appeal to the public to join us in the fight against the virus,” Ms Lam said at a news conference. “Please try to avoid going out as far as possible.”

Hong Kong has aligned itself with China’s “zero-Covid” policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks, as many other countries shift their approach to living with the virus.

Authorities impose lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have banned public dining after 6pm.

Ms Lam said that approach will remain in effect until vaccination rates rise.

“We will continue to adhere to the current strategy of trying to contain the spread of the virus, or what we call maintaining this dynamic zero regime,” Ms Lam said.

“But when vaccination rates increase, when Omicron disappears and other things happen, then of course we will continue to revisit our strategy. But nothing will change our commitment to safeguard the life and the safety of the people of Hong Kong.”