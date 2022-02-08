EU’s chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU’s chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 11:59 am
Ursula von der Leyen set out the plans (Virginia Mayo/AP)
The European Union has announced a 48 billion dollar (£35 billion) plan to become a major microchip producer.

The plan was unveiled in a bid to try to curb its dependency on Asian markets for the component that powers everything from cars to hospital ventilators and game consoles.

At a time when natural gas shortages and reliance on Russia for energy shows the political risks of economic dependency, the 27-nation bloc is moving to boost its economic independence in the critical semiconductor sector with its Chips Act.

“Chips are at the centre of the global technological race. They are, of course, also the bedrock of our modern economies,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU move mirrors US President Joe Biden’s 52 billion dollar (£38 billion) push to invest in a national chip-producing sector to make sure more production occurs in the United States.

As the economy has bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year, there has been a supply chain bottleneck for semiconductors. In Europe, some consumers have had to wait up to almost a year to get a car because of a lack of spare parts.

“The pandemic has also painfully exposed the vulnerability of its supply chains. We have seen that whole production lines came to a standstill,” Ms von der Leyen added.

Smartphone
Semiconductors are the tiny microchips that act as the brains for everything from smartphones to cars (PA)

“While the demand was increasing, we could not deliver as needed because of the lack of chips.”

Semiconductors are the tiny microchips that act as the brains for everything from smartphones to cars, and an extended shortage has highlighted the importance of chipmakers, most of which are based in Asia, to global supply chains.

Ms von der Leyen said Europe’s Chips Act will link research, design and testing and co-ordinate EU and national investment. The plan pools public and private funds and allows for state aid to get the massive investments off the ground.

Now, EU nations only have 9% of the global market share of semiconductors, and Ms von der Leyen wants to increase that to 20% by 2030.

Because global market production is expected to about double over the same time, “it means basically quadrupling our efforts”, she said.

