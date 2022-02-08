New York’s vegan mayor admits he eats fish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New York’s vegan mayor admits he eats fish

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 12:39 pm
Mayor Eric Adams (AP)
Mayor Eric Adams (AP)

There was something fishy about New York City mayor Eric Adams’ declarations that he is a vegan.

The Democrat – who wrote a book promoting his plant-based lifestyle and rolled out “Vegan Fridays” in New York’s public schools – admitted he occasionally eats fish.

The new mayor was reeled into making the admission after Politico reported over the weekend that he had been ordering fish at restaurants.

Mr Adams initially sidestepped specifics about his eating habits on Monday while demonstrating how to cook a vegan chili, as he promoted a city health programme to help people with chronic disease by providing them resources related to a plant-based diet.

The mayor told reporters he’s “perfectly imperfect” and said people should not worry about what is on his plate.

Hours later, Mr Adams was released a statement admitting he does not always adhere to his veganism.

“I aspire to be plant-based 100% of the time. I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspire to follow a plant-based diet but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect, and have occasionally eaten fish,” he said.

Mr Adams, who has been in office a little over a month, is not the first mayor of the nation’s largest city to find himself in a culinary controversy.

The last occupant, Bill de Blasio, was skewered early in his first term after he was spotted eating pizza with a knife and fork.

