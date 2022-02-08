Manchester City trio will be fined for not inviting me, jokes Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City trio will be fined for not inviting me, jokes Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 2:15 pm
Pep Guardiola feels his players have been unfairly treated after footage emerged of them on a night out (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joked that some of his players will be fined for going on a night out – because he was not invited.

Footage has emerged on social media of players including Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker outside a venue in Manchester city centre on Sunday. There were claims Grealish was denied entry.

Grealish and Phil Foden were reportedly disciplined after arriving at training in a poor state following a night out in December but Guardiola has no issues on this occasion.

Jack Grealish was among the players in the video
The City boss said: “I’m so upset – because they didn’t invite me! I don’t like it. Hopefully next time they can invite me and do the dinner correctly at 8 o’clock.

“The video didn’t show exactly what happened – dinner together, sober, enjoying (time) with their mates and some of the backroom staff.

“The players know there is a risk when they go out today because of social media but all of them – Riyad, Kyle, Ally (Marland, staff), Jack were perfect. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me!”

Asked if he felt the players had been unfairly treated over this incident, Guardiola said: “In this case, yes.”

