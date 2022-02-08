Caitriona Balfe, Lady Gaga and Denis Villeneuve among Oscar snubs and surprises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Caitriona Balfe, Lady Gaga and Denis Villeneuve among Oscar snubs and surprises

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 3:33 pm
Caitriona Balfe (Brian Lawless/PA)
Caitriona Balfe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish star Caitriona Balfe has missed out on an Oscar nomination in one of the biggest snubs in the acting categories this year.

The actress had been widely expected to land a supporting actress nod for her role in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast, which has scored seven Oscar nominations.

Instead Balfe’s co-star Dame Judi Dench was a surprise inclusion in the contenders.

Belfast European premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Dame Judi Dench picked up a surprise nod (Ian West/PA)

Lady Gaga had also been widely tipped to land a best actress nomination for her performance in House Of Gucci, but missed out, with nods instead going to Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, whose inclusion had looked less certain.

Newcomers Rachel Zegler, the star of West Side Story, and Licorice Pizza’s Alana Haim also missed out on a spot among the contenders for the gong.

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Lady Gaga missed out on a best actress nod (Ian West/PA)

There was also disappointment for Leonardo DiCaprio, who failed to land a best actor nod for Don’t Look Up, despite recognition from Bafta last week, while Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck both missed out on supporting nominations for Licorice Pizza and The Tender Bar despite strong showings and precursor events.

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune landed ten nominations from the Academy, but they did not include a best director nod for the French Canadian filmmaker, who also missed out on recognition from Bafta last week.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal