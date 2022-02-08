Today at the Winter Olympics: Great Britain’s wait for a first medal continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Great Britain’s wait for a first medal continues

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 4:45 pm
Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat during their mixed doubles curling semi-final defeat (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat during their mixed doubles curling semi-final defeat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Great Britain’s wait for a medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics goes on.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds saw their hopes of bronze in the mixed doubles curling dashed by a 9-3 defeat to Sweden, while 17-year-old Kirsty Muir finished fifth in the freestyle big air final.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Four
Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir during the women’s freeski Big Air final in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

China’s Eileen Gu delighted home fans by taking gold in that event as ‘Quad King’ Nathan Chen showed why he is figure skating royalty with a world-record performance at the Capital Indoor Arena.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what happened on Tuesday in Beijing – and the highlights still to come.

Star of the day

There is no doubt Eileen Gu has ice in her veins. Gu, known as China’s ‘Snow Princess’, was under immense pressure in the freestyle big air final as her country held its collective breath. But the US-born 18-year-old attempted and landed a 1620 – four and a half rotations – for the first time in her competitive career to beat France’s Tess Ledeux to gold.

Fail of the day

Beijing Olympics Figure Skating
Double defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with disappointment after a poor performance in the men’s figure skating competition (David J. Phillip/AP)

Reigning champion Yuzuru Hanyu suffered a nightmare in his expected gold medal battle with Nathan Chen. Hanyu – bidding to become the first man to win three consecutive titles since 1928 – said he failed to attempt his opening quadruple salchow because of a divot in the ice. The Japanese skater finished the day down in eighth place, while his American rival Chen delivered a world record score of 113.97 to put him firmly on course for gold.

Picture of the day

Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey
Japan’s Remi Koyama flips over Czech Republic goalkeeper Klara Peslarova during a failed shoot-out attempt in their preliminary round women’s hockey game (Petr David Josek/AP)

Social media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes will be gunning for gold in the snowboard cross (0800 in the UK) as she attempts to put Great Britain on the medal table in Beijing. Hemel Hempstead-born Bankes represented France at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games before switching to Team GB. Gus Kenworthy and Shaun White are also in snowboard action in the men’s halfpipe qualification. Farrell Treacy competes in the men’s 1500m short track speed skating competition.

