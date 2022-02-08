England leaving out Anderson and Broad an ‘earthquake in cricketing terms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

England leaving out Anderson and Broad an ‘earthquake in cricketing terms’

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 8:53 pm
Stuart Broad, left, and James Anderson will play no part for England in the West Indies (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Stuart Broad, left, and James Anderson will play no part for England in the West Indies (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Former England batter Mark Ramprakash has described the decision to drop James Anderson and Stuart Broad for next month’s tour of the West Indies as “seismic”.

England’s interim management team of Sir Andrew Strauss and Paul Collingwood, assisted by lead scout James Taylor, have left out the country’s leading wicket-takers and former vice-captain Jos Buttler.

Head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant Graham Thorpe and director of men’s cricket Ashley Giles all departed their roles in the wake of England’s humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia and the selectors have now turned their attention to the under-performing playing squad.

Ramprakash told Sky Sports News: “This is seismic. I mean this is really an earthquake in cricketing terms. It seems these two great bowlers may have paid the price for the Ashes defeat.

“I hope it’s not the end of their careers but whether they will be in the frame to be selected in the summer, there’s a huge question mark.

“Young players learn off great players, by being alongside them, and not having them in the squad does mean there’s a huge hole in the England Test side.”

Anderson, 39, has taken 640 Test wickets in 169 matches and almost 19 years – more than any other pace bowler in history – while Broad, 35, is close behind with 537 in 152 appearances.

Ramprakash added: “I never saw this coming because really there’s been so much focus on England’s poor batting displays, particularly in Australia, but also last summer, and it seems that these two great bowlers may have paid the price for the Ashes defeat.

“I hope it’s not the end of their careers, because they’ve been such unbelievable servants for England.”

Joe Root has retained his captaincy for next month’s series in the Caribbean and although former skipper Michael Atherton said it was “probably the right thing” to keep faith with him, he added the “focus has to come back on the players and the captain”.

Atherton told Sky Sports: “It’s a short-term appointment as such because Strauss made it clear, he’s right behind Joe Root for now, but that appointment is very much in the hands of whoever the director of cricket will be.

Jos Buttler walks off
Jos Buttler has also failed to make the cut for the series in the Caribbean (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“It’s probably the right thing to stick with him for now. I do think the focus has to come back on the players and the captain.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the coaches over the last few weeks, but the captain and the players need to take responsibility for performance.

“Joe Root has been party to many of those decisions that have cost other people their jobs, and it’s really only a lack of alternatives that has determined that he continues to lead England in the Caribbean.

“Whether that will be the case beyond the tour, who knows? We’ll have to wait and see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal