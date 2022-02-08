Cristian Romero is perfect for physicality of the Premier League – Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cristian Romero is perfect for physicality of the Premier League – Antonio Conte

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:33 pm
Cristian Romero is back in Tottenham’s side after a three-month injury absence (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says defender Cristian Romero is “perfect” for the physicality of the Premier League.

The Argentina defender made his return to the side in the FA Cup win over Brighton on Saturday after three months out with a hamstring injury and immediately showed Spurs what they have been missing.

The 23-year-old, who was the Serie A defender of the year last season, is aggressive in the tackle, quick to read the play, harasses strikers and can also play the ball out.

He is on loan from Atalanta with Spurs having an obligation to buy and Conte is ready to build his defence around him.

The Italian said: “He is perfect for this league. But if you can play in this league you can play in all the leagues in the world.

“The problem is when you stay in another league, you have to ask if you can play in the Premier League. But when you play here, you can play in any league in the world.

“Because the intensity, the quality, the physicality that you have here is not present in other leagues. For sure Romero is able to play in this league. This league is a perfect suit for him.

“He’s an important player for me. He’s a new signing for me because he played the first game with me, only one game in the league.

Romero, right, joined the club from Juventus in the summer
Cristian Romero joined the club from Atalanta in the summer (Adam Davy/PA)

“He’s strong physically, he has the timing to anticipate, good personality to play with the ball. Despite being a young player he has good experience, he’s strong. And I like him. For sure, he has a lot of space for improvement.”

With Romero at the back and Harry Kane spearheading the attack, Spurs have a decent spine that could propel them towards their goals in the second half of the season.

Kane’s season has come to life under Conte and the Italian has vowed to make him even better.

The England captain was ineffective under Nuno Espirito Santo as he had to come and find the ball and his attacking threat vanished as a result.

But Conte says playing Kane as a number nine is the key.

“For sure, for sure it is not simple. It is not easy to improve a player of this level,” Conte said.

“At the same time I think that Harry is improving a lot in his position because I think in this moment with us he is playing much more like number nine.

“In the past I have seen him a lot, often to go outside and I think that Harry into the box… he is very good outside because he’s also a number 10 and he has this quality to pass the ball and to make an assist but at the same time to kick (shoot) and to score.

“But I think that he has improved a lot in his position to be also a number nine, a strong number nine and I think he is improving a lot in the duels with his opponent, to defend the ball and in my opinion he is becoming a complete player, 120 per cent.

“He is a player that in this moment he can play in every team of the world and to be the striker.”

