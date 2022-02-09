Mikaela Shiffrin may not continue competing in Beijing after slalom crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikaela Shiffrin may not continue competing in Beijing after slalom crash

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 6:45 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 10:01 am
Mikaela Shiffrin cast doubt on her continued quest to win multiple medals at the Beijing Olympics after crashing out of the women’s slalom at Yanqing (Luca Bruno/AP)
Mikaela Shiffrin cast doubt on her continued quest to win multiple medals at the Beijing Olympics after crashing out of the women’s slalom at Yanqing on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old US star missed a gate early in her run, two days after she suffered a similar fate in the women’s giant-slalom, and said she will now consider whether to compete in her remaining three events.

“I will try to re-set again but I don’t know how to do better,” said Shiffrin. “I have never been in this position before and I don’t know how to handle it.

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out
The American is unfamiliar territory following two poor performances in Beijing (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

“The hill and the ski track looks pretty incredible and I think it will be a pleasure to ski but I also have some team-mates who are really fast and we have the athletes who can fill the spaces, so if I am going to ski out on the fifth gate, what’s the point?”

Shiffrin, the overall World Cup leader who boasts 73 all-time alpine World Cup wins, had arrived in China targeting medals in five events.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, the winner of the overall World Cup slalom title, took the gold medal, moving up from eighth after her first run to win by 0.08 seconds from Katharina Liensberger of Austria, with Wendy Holdener of Switzerland taking bronze.

Prior to her giant-slalom setback, Shiffrin had failed to finish a race only twice in four years, and only 13 times in her 228-career World Cup starts.

Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin skied out on her first slalom run (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Shiffrin added: “I was pushing out of the start. I had full intentions of skiing as hard as I could.

“I slipped up a little bit on one turn and I just didn’t give myself room to make any kind of error like that. I was planning to go on the most aggressive line, the most challenging line to ski.

“(I feel) pretty awful. But it won’t last for ever. I just feel pretty low right now.”

