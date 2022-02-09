Toyota sales slip due to computer chips crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Toyota sales slip due to computer chips crunch

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 7:39 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 11:07 am
Toyota’s profit for the fiscal third quarter slipped nearly 6% (Koji Sasahara/AP)
Toyota’s profit slipped nearly 6% last quarter, highlighting the headwinds car manufacturers are facing in a computer chips crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese car giant’s profit for the three months to December totalled 791.7 billion yen (£5.1 billion), down from 838.7 billion yen (£5.4 billion) the previous year.

Quarterly sales slipped 5% to 7.2 trillion yen (£46 billion).

Toyota officials acknowledged that the chips problem could continue in the next financial year.

Toyota sold 2.5 million vehicles around the world during its third quarter, down from 2.8 million vehicles the same period a year ago.

It lowered its full-year sales forecast to 8.25 million vehicles from an earlier 8.55 million vehicles.

Nevertheless that figure is better than the 7.6 million vehicles Toyota sold last financial year, when sales were painfully battered by the pandemic.

When including group manufacturers such as Daihatsu, which makes small cars, and truck maker Hino, Toyota expects retail sales of 10.29 million vehicles for the year, up from 9.9 million vehicles in the previous 12 months.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury brand kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged at 2.49 trillion yen (£15.9 billion).

Toyota recorded a 2.2 trillion yen (£14 billion) profit the previous year.

The company said a favourable exchange rate had helped its latest earnings, while cost reduction efforts and marketing costs dragged on profitability.

The company apologised for the production delays caused by the shortage of chips and other parts because of production issues caused by Covid-19 measures.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers who have to wait a long time until delivery, but we will continue to make improvements through ‘All-Toyota’ together with our dealers and suppliers,” it said in a statement.

