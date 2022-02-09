31 vehicles damaged as truck driver crashes through red light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

31 vehicles damaged as truck driver crashes through red light

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 8:37 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 10:05 am
Police said an intoxicated truck driver rammed his vehicle into parked cars after ignoring a red light in southern Germany (Friedrich/vifogra/dpa/AP)
Police said an intoxicated truck driver rammed his vehicle into parked cars after ignoring a red light in southern Germany (Friedrich/vifogra/dpa/AP)

An intoxicated truck driver rammed his vehicle into parked cars after ignoring a red light in southern Germany, pushing vehicles up against buildings and causing some of them to catch fire, police said.

Three people were slightly injured and 31 vehicles damaged in the incident in Fuerth, just outside Nuremberg, on Tuesday evening.

The truck driver first skipped a red light, touching a car that was at a crossroads in the process, and carried on without stopping, according to a police statement.

Germany Truck Rams Cars
Burning cars in Fuerth, Germany, after a truck driver ignored a red light (Vifogra/Augenzeuge/vifogra/dpa/AP)

Shortly afterwards, the truck rammed several parked cars and pushed them forward, some of them into the walls of buildings.

The collisions caused several cars, the facade of a house and the truck itself to catch fire. The house was evacuated.

The driver, a 50-year-old Turkish citizen with no permanent residence in Germany, was arrested at the scene, police said.

A breath alcohol test showed he was several times above the limit for driving, they added.

The truck driver, the driver of the car he touched at the red light and a passer-by were slightly injured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]