Today at the Winter Olympics: Charlotte Bankes can’t deliver first British medal

Charlotte Bankes missed out on an expected medal in the women’s snowboard-cross as Great Britain’s disappointing start to the Winter Olympics continued in Beijing.

Bankes, the reigning world champion, was eliminated at the quarter-final stage in an event won by American veteran Lindsey Jacobellis.

What’s happened so far?

Charlotte Bankes’ hopes of gold in the individual event are over (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bankes started as a strong favourite to land Great Britain’s first Olympic gold medal on snow, and cruised through her individual qualifying round and her eighth final.But despite leading until the halfway stage in her four-athlete quarter-final, she was pushed wide enabling rivals Tess Critchlow and Belle Brockhoff to nudge in front and take the two qualifying places for the next round.

Jacobellis proved a popular winner of the event, finally claiming her first Olympic title 16 years after losing gold in Turin after crashing whilst trying to execute an unnecessary trick on her final jump.

Britain’s Charlie Guest finished 21st in the women’s slalom but Alex Tilley failed to finish.

What’s coming up?

There will be ice hockey action later on Wednesday (Matt Slocum/AP)

British duo Farrell Treacy and Kat Thomson are due in action in the short-track speed skating. Elsewhere, there is action in ice hockey, luge doubles and Nordic Combined.

Social media moment

Quote of the day

TV Guide

Winter Olympics Live – BBC One 0915, BBC Two 1300;Curling – Eurosport 2 1430;Figure skating – Eurosport 1 1330;Ice hockey – Eurosport 1 0855, 1340;Nordic combined skiing – Eurosport 1 1055;Short track speed skating – Eurosport 1 1150;Luge – Eurosport 2 1220, 1335.