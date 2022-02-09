Today at the Winter Olympics: Charlotte Bankes misses out on snowboard medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Charlotte Bankes misses out on snowboard medal

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 2:21 pm
Great Britain’s Charlotte Bankes (red bib) finishes third in her women’s snowboard-cross quarter-final to end her hopes of a medal (Andrew Milligan/PA Images)
Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes (red bib) finishes third in her women's snowboard-cross quarter-final to end her hopes of a medal (Andrew Milligan/PA Images)

Charlotte Bankes missed out on an expected medal in the women’s snowboard-cross as Great Britain’s disappointing start to the Winter Olympics continued in Beijing.

Bankes, the reigning world champion, started as a strong favourite to win Britain’s first Olympic gold on snow but was eliminated at the quarter-final stage.

UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger said she was “not panicking yet” with regard to Britain’s medal prospects at the Games, but this was a significant setback.

Later on Farrell Treacy raised spirits by becoming the first British man to make a short-track final in 16 years – finishing in ninth place.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what happened on Wednesday in Beijing – and prospects for tomorrow.

Star of the day

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Five
Jacobellis finally delivered the Olympic gold she first promised in 2006 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bankes’ disappointment was Lindsey Jacobellis’ opportunity as the American veteran proved a hugely popular snowboard-cross champion. The 36-year-old, competing in her fifth Olympics, was best known for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in 2006 when she ruined her final jump with an unnecessary extra trick, but 16 years later came redemption.

Fail of the day

Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin said she was unsure if she would continue after her latest setback in Beijing (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered more disappointment as she crashed out the women’s slalom at Yanqing, two days after suffering a similar fate in the women’s giant-slalom. Shiffrin had been targeting multiple medals in these Games but after this latest disappointment, she said would consider whether or not to carry on competing this week. “I will try to re-set again but I don’t know how to do better,” she said. “I have never been in this position and I don’t know how to handle it.”

Picture of the day

Beijing Olympics Nordic Combined
Germany’s Vinzenz Geiger celebrates his Nordic combined gold (Aaron Favila/AP)

Social media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds must shrug off the disappointment of missing out on a mixed medal when they return to the ice with their respective teams for the start of the team curling competition. Mouat’s men face Italy (1405 UK) while Dodds joins Eve Muirhead’s side who start against Switzerland (0130 UK) and Sweden (1205 UK). Huw Nightingale goes in the men’s snowboard-cross and Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt get their skeleton campaigns underway (0130).

