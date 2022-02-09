Today at the Winter Olympics: Charlotte Bankes misses out on snowboard medal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlotte Bankes missed out on an expected medal in the women’s snowboard-cross as Great Britain’s disappointing start to the Winter Olympics continued in Beijing.

Bankes, the reigning world champion, started as a strong favourite to win Britain’s first Olympic gold on snow but was eliminated at the quarter-final stage.

UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger said she was “not panicking yet” with regard to Britain’s medal prospects at the Games, but this was a significant setback.

Later on Farrell Treacy raised spirits by becoming the first British man to make a short-track final in 16 years – finishing in ninth place.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what happened on Wednesday in Beijing – and prospects for tomorrow.

Star of the day

Jacobellis finally delivered the Olympic gold she first promised in 2006 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bankes’ disappointment was Lindsey Jacobellis’ opportunity as the American veteran proved a hugely popular snowboard-cross champion. The 36-year-old, competing in her fifth Olympics, was best known for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in 2006 when she ruined her final jump with an unnecessary extra trick, but 16 years later came redemption.

Fail of the day

Mikaela Shiffrin said she was unsure if she would continue after her latest setback in Beijing (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered more disappointment as she crashed out the women’s slalom at Yanqing, two days after suffering a similar fate in the women’s giant-slalom. Shiffrin had been targeting multiple medals in these Games but after this latest disappointment, she said would consider whether or not to carry on competing this week. “I will try to re-set again but I don’t know how to do better,” she said. “I have never been in this position and I don’t know how to handle it.”

Picture of the day

Germany’s Vinzenz Geiger celebrates his Nordic combined gold (Aaron Favila/AP)

Social media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds must shrug off the disappointment of missing out on a mixed medal when they return to the ice with their respective teams for the start of the team curling competition. Mouat’s men face Italy (1405 UK) while Dodds joins Eve Muirhead’s side who start against Switzerland (0130 UK) and Sweden (1205 UK). Huw Nightingale goes in the men’s snowboard-cross and Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt get their skeleton campaigns underway (0130).