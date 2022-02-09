Stacy Lewis appointed captain of United States Solheim Cup team for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stacy Lewis appointed captain of United States Solheim Cup team for 2023

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 3:01 pm
Stacy Lewis will captain the United States in the 2023 Solheim Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stacy Lewis will captain the United States in the 2023 Solheim Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis has been appointed captain of the United States Solheim Cup team.

Lewis, who has played in the biennial contest four times, will lead the USA’s bid to retain the trophy in Spain next year following Europe’s second-successive victory at Inverness Club in Toledo.

“To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup team is an incredible honour and I’m beyond grateful to the committee for choosing me,” the former world number one said.

“I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team and the two opportunities I’ve had to work alongside the team.

“I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing red, white and blue have been for me.”

Lewis played in the Solheim Cup in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 and was an unofficial assistant captain under Juli Inkster in 2019 after withdrawing from the team due to injury just days before play got under way at Gleneagles.

She was also an assistant captain to Pat Hurst last year as Europe secured just their second win on US soil in Toledo.

Stacy Lewis
Stacy Lewis (centre) was a late injury withdrawal ahead of the 2019 Solheim Cup (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“I have learned so much from the past captains on the Solheim Cup committee, and the fact that they chose me to lead this team is one of the proudest moments of my career,” added Lewis, who will be 38 when the 2023 contest gets under way, the youngest ever American captain.

“Juli gave me my first taste of captaincy when she asked me to help her with the singles line-up in Germany in 2015.

“Being an assistant captain for Pat was honestly the most fun week I’ve had at a Solheim Cup. I’m more than ready to step into this role.”

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be held at Finca Cortesin from September 22-24, with Norway’s Suzann Pettersen leading Europe’s bid for an unprecedented hat-trick of victories.

