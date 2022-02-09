Lionel Richie says his blackness was ‘questioned’ during early career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lionel Richie says his blackness was ‘questioned’ during early career

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 5:05 pm
Lionel Richie (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lionel Richie has revealed how people “questioned” his blackness as he pursued success as a young artist.

The US singer-songwriter, 72, rose to fame in the 1970s as part of the Commodores funk and soul band, writing and recording hit singles including Easy and Three Times A Lady.

He launched a solo career in 1982 with his self-titled debut before releasing a string of hit albums including Can’t Slow Down and Dancing On The Ceiling.

Speaking to People magazine for Black History Month in the US, Richie, originally from Tuskegee in Alabama, said of his early years: “It was really a great period in my life, but it was confusing.

“No one had ever questioned my blackness before. Like, do you know who you’re talking to?”

Referring to his upbringing around the campus of Tuskegee University, a historic black college, he added: “William L Dawson, who wrote the Negro Folk Symphony, would stop by the house.

“Alfred ‘Chief’ Anderson was one of the dads in the community. He’s the one who took Eleanor Roosevelt up in a plane to prove that black folks could fly.

“I grew up around amazing people. They wanted us to be better. There was that saying, ‘Failure is not an option’.”

Richie said he dismissed his early critics and focused on his aspiration to become a successful musician.

He told the publication: “I said, ‘I’m not trying to be the greatest black writer of all time. I’m trying to be the greatest writer of all time that happens to be black’.

“At the time it wasn’t hip, but it was forever. I had to keep moving forward in my quest to be that.

“It worked. I passed my goal a long time ago when someone said to me, ‘You have 40 years of records that will survive you’.”

Richie has won four Grammys and an Oscar for original song for Say You, Say Me from the film White Nights, and was a Kennedy Centre honoree in 2017.

