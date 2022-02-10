Eve Muirhead’s team suffer agonising defeat to Switzerland in round-robin opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Eve Muirhead’s team suffer agonising defeat to Switzerland in round-robin opener

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 7:21 am
Eve Muirhead’s error cost her team dear against Switzerland (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Eve Muirhead’s error cost her team dear against Switzerland (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Eve Muirhead’s quest for a curling medal at her fourth Olympics got off to a bad start as the Great Britain women’s team suffered a 6-5 extra-end defeat to Switzerland.

Muirhead missed a simple draw with her last stone of an extra end to miss her chance to get the round-robin campaign up and running with a win.

Muirhead, whose four-athlete team includes Jennifer Dodds, who missed out on a mixed medal earlier this week, refused to be too downhearted about the defeat.

“They are never easy to judge,” Muirhead said of the crucial shot. “Unfortunately it didn’t come off. If I ever had a shot like that again, I’m confident I would make it.”

Muirhead, who won a bronze medal as skip of a different team in Sochi in 2014, reached Beijing under the radar after being forced to battle through a final qualifying event.

But she believes her inexperienced squad has the right mentality to move into contention for one of the top four play-off slots and with it a shot at a potential second Olympic medal.

“There’s a lot of hunger here,” added Muirhead. “A fourth Olympic Games is something that you dream of coming to.

“I’m very glad that I’ve got the opportunity to be here with four girls at their first Olympic Games.

“I’m proud of them, how much they’ve come along and fought and they deserve their spot in the team.”

Muirhead’s campaign was set to continue later on Thursday with their second group match against Sweden.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal