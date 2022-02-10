Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after two years as ban ends

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 7:39 am
Passengers arrive at Manila’s International Airport (Basilio Sepe/AP)
Passengers arrive at Manila's International Airport (Basilio Sepe/AP)

The Philippines has lifted a nearly two-year ban on foreign travellers in a lifesaving boost for its tourism industry as an Omicron-fuelled coronavirus surge eases.

Foreign travellers from 157 countries with visa-free arrangements with the Philippines who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for the virus will be welcomed back and will no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival.

The government also ended a risk classification system that banned travellers from the worst-hit countries.

“We will begin the next chapter in the road to recovery,” said tourism secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.

Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Manila’s International Airport
Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Manila's International Airport (Basilio Sepe/AP)

She added that the border reopening would restore jobs and generate revenue across tourism-related enterprises and communities.

The Philippines imposed one of the world’s longest lockdowns and strictest police-enforced quarantine restrictions to quell a pandemic that caused its worst economic recession since the 1940s and pushed unemployment and hunger to record levels.

More than a million Filipinos lost their jobs in tourism businesses and destinations in the first year of the pandemic alone, according to government statistics.

Tourism destinations, including popular beach and tropical island resorts, resembled ghost towns at the height of pandemic lockdowns, and a volcanic eruption and typhoons exacerbated losses.

The reopening had been set for December 1 but was postponed as the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus spread.

Passengers arrive at an airport in the Philippines
The Philippines has lifted a ban on foreign travellers (Basilio Sepe/AP)

Less than a thousand new cases were added daily during the Christmas holidays, when large crowds of shoppers trooped back to shopping centres and restaurants despite constant government warnings.

The subsequent surge peaked above 39,000 infections in a day in mid-January, but has since eased.

Health officials reported about 3,600 infections on Wednesday, with 69 deaths, and have declared the entire archipelago, except for one southern region, at “low to moderate risk”.

More than 60 million of nearly 110 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus and 8.2 million have received their booster shots in a campaign that has been hampered by vaccine shortages and public hesitancy.

President Rodrigo Duterte warned Filipinos in televised remarks that “we are not over the hump” and urged the unvaccinated to get immunised soon.

