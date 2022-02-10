Paris police ban road blockades threatened by coronavirus protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paris police ban road blockades threatened by coronavirus protesters

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 8:53 am
A man puts a poster reading Liberty Convoy on a van before leaving for Paris (Bob Edme/AP)
Police in Paris have banned road blockades threatened by groups organising protests against Covid-19 restrictions, in part inspired by protesters in Canada.

Citing “risks of trouble to public order”, the Paris police department banned protests aimed at “blocking the capital” from Friday through to Monday.

Police will put measures in place to protect roads and detain those who violate the ban.

Blocking traffic can lead to two years in prison, a fine and a suspended driver’s licence, the police department said in a statement.

Protesters prepare to leave for Paris
Online chat groups in France have been calling for drivers to converge on Paris on Friday night, and to continue on to the European Union’s capital in Brussels on Monday.

Small groups of drivers set out on Wednesday from Bayonne on France’s Atlantic coast and Nice on the French Riviera, with stickers on their cars reading Freedom Convoy. Departures were also reported in other cities.

France has seen weekly protests against vaccine rules and virus-related restrictions for several months, notably by far-right groups.

Participation in the protests has waned recently. The vast majority of French adults are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The French protesters have been sharing images of lorry drivers in Canada who have blockaded border crossings and paralysed downtown Ottawa.

They want an end to Canada’s Covid-19 restrictions, including a rule that all truckers entering Canada be fully vaccinated.

