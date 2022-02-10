Today at the Winter Olympics: Great Britain’s curlers bounce back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Great Britain’s curlers bounce back

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 3:07 pm
Britain celebrated an 8-2 win over defending champions Sweden on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Britain celebrated an 8-2 win over defending champions Sweden on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Great Britain’s women’s curlers ended Thursday on a high as they beat defending Olympic champions Sweden 8-2 to recover from an opening loss to Switzerland earlier in the day.

Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff took an early lead and never look threatened in the round-robin match.

It came after the men’s team – Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie and Grant Hardie – recorded a 7-5 win over Italy.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva practised as usual amid a swirl of allegations concerning a doping offence that could cost the Russian Olympic Committee gold in the team figure skating competition and ignite a major controversy at these Games.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what happened on Thursday in Beijing – and prospects for tomorrow.

Star of the Day

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Six
Nathan Chen claimed Olympic gold to the sounds of ‘Rocket Man’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

American Nathan Chen made up for his disappointment four years ago as he put on a dazzling five-quad show in the men’s free skate to take gold to the sounds of ‘Rocket Man’. The 22-year-old, who suffered a series of falls to blow his medal chances in Pyeongchang, was on song this time around as he built on his five-point advantage from Tuesday’s opening round to cruise to gold ahead of Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama.

Fail of the Day

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Six
There was disappointment for Matt Weston in the skeleton (Robert Michael/DPA)

Britain’s hopes of a earning a skeleton medal in a sixth consecutive Games are in serious danger after a pair of poor performances in the opening two runs in Yanqing. Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt sit 13th and 17th respectively, well over two seconds adrift of leader Christopher Grotheer from Germany, who holds a considerable 0.7 second advantage over compatriot Axel Jungk.

Picture of the Day

Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Canada’s Marion Thenault competes during the mixed team aerials finals (Francisco Seco/AP)

Social Media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Weston and Wyatt face an almost impossible task as they start the final two runs of the men’s skeleton competition well off the pace in Yanqing (0105 UK). Laura Deas and Brogan Crowley face the first two runs of the women’s event (0605). The men’s and women’s curling teams are back in action in the round-robin phase, while Andrew Musgrave, Andrew Young and James Clugnet go in the 15km classic cross-country (1205).

