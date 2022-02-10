Bob Saget ‘died from unseen blow to head’, medical examiner says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bob Saget ‘died from unseen blow to head’, medical examiner says

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 3:25 pm
Comedian Bob Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from “an unwitnessed fall”, a medical examiner in Florida said (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Comedian Bob Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from “an unwitnessed fall”, a medical examiner in Florida said (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Bob Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from “an unwitnessed fall”, a medical examiner in Florida said.

Saget was found dead on January 9 in a Florida hotel room. He’d performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body, said a statement from medical examiner Joshua Stephany in Orlando.

“His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” the statement said. “The manner of death is accident.”

The medical examiner’s conclusion was first announced by Saget’s family on Wednesday.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” their statement said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The 65-year-old entertainer was found on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. A hotel security officer entered the room after Saget failed to check out and called 911.

There were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month.

Best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

Saget was on the road as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour,” and said just before his death that he enjoyed warm audience receptions in Orlando and the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he’d posted on Instagram.

Saget’s death prompted an outpouring of affection from fans and colleagues, who recalled him as both funny and extraordinarily kind. His family said they were overwhelmed and comforted by “the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans.”

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his family said.

