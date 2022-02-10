Eve Muirhead leads GB to thumping win over Sweden to make up for earlier defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Eve Muirhead leads GB to thumping win over Sweden to make up for earlier defeat

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 3:35 pm
Eve Muirhead’s team stormed to victory over Sweden (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Eve Muirhead’s team stormed to victory over Sweden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Eve Muirhead made amends for an early mistake by leading her Great Britain team to a thumping win over Olympic champions Sweden on the first day of the round-robin curling competition in Beijing.

Muirhead endured a nightmare start when she missed a potentially match-winning draw with the final stone of the extra end as her fourth Games began with a disappointing 6-5 loss to Switzerland.

But the 31-year-old bounced back in emphatic fashion, sinking Anna Hasselborg’s side 8-2 in their evening match with three ends to spare.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Six
Eve Muirhead made amends for an error in her opening match (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile Bruce Mouat showed no ill effects from missing out on a medal in the mixed team competition as he led his men’s rink to a 7-5 win over Italy.

Mouat said: “Tuesday was a bit of a tough day but this is the team that I’ve played with for 95 per cent of my time in the last three years.

“This is the one I’ve always looked to and always felt that this is the one I want to win.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Six
Bruce Mouat and Hammy McMillan, left, edged a 7-5 win over Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It would have been nice to win the other one, but I just think that I wanted to turn it around and play well for the boys as well as myself.”

Muirhead, who won a bronze medal with a different team in Sochi, has come into this competition somewhat under the radar after being forced to fight through a qualifying competition.

And she refused to be too downhearted about her opening loss, saying of her crucial shot: “They are never easy to judge.

Beijing Olympics Curling
Eve Muirhead missed a crucial shot in an opening defeat to Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Unfortunately it didn’t come off. If I ever had a shot like that again, I’m confident I would make it.”

Muirhead believes her inexperienced squad has the right mentality to move into contention for one of the top four play-off slots and with it a shot at a potential second Olympic medal.

“There’s a lot of hunger here,” added Muirhead. “A fourth Olympic Games is something that you dream of coming to.

“I’m very glad that I’ve got the opportunity to be here with four girls at their first Olympic Games.

“I’m proud of them, how much they’ve come along and fought and they deserve their spot in the team.”

