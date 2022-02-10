Rapper Eve announces birth of baby boy By Press Association February 10, 2022, 4:29 pm Eve (Suzan Moore/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rapper Eve has announced the birth of her first child – a son named Wilde Wolf. The Who’s That Girl? singer, 43, revealed in October that she and husband Maximillion Cooper were expecting a baby. She shared news of the new arrival on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022. View this post on InstagramA post shared by EVE @therealeve 🐾 (@therealeve) “Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling.” She shared a picture of the newborn wrapped in a blue blanket and dressed in a white onesie while sleeping in a Moses basket lined with a paisley print. Cooper shared the same photo and wrote: “Let the wild rumpus begin!” Eve first announced she was pregnant with an Instagram post in which she was cradling her baby bump and wrote: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! View this post on InstagramA post shared by EVE @therealeve 🐾 (@therealeve) “You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! “We get to meet our lil human February 2022.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ashley Graham shares first photo of her twin boys and reveals their names Caitlyn Jenner says daughter Kylie doing well after birth of son Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announces baby news The highs and lows of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne