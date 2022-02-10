Pakistan women protest India’s ban on headscarves in schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Pakistan women protest India’s ban on headscarves in schools

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 4:59 pm
Women supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami take part in demonstration to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Women supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami take part in demonstration to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Pakistani women have rallied to denounce a ban imposed in a region in neighbouring India on the wearing of the traditional headscarf – or hijab – by Muslim girls in schools.

About a hundred women took to the streets in the southern port city of Karachi in a protest organised by a Pakistani Islamist political party, the Jamaat-e-Islami.

In the eastern city of Lahore, dozens of women torched an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also demanded the lifting of the hijab ban.

A female supporter of Jamaat-e-Islami takes part in a demonstration to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijabs from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
A female supporter of Jamaat-e-Islami takes part in a demonstration to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijabs from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Earlier on Thursday, a court in Karnataka, a state in southern India, told students not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict on petitions seeking to overturn the ban on hijabs.

The petitions were filed by students challenging the ban, which some schools implemented recently.

The issue grabbed headlines last month when a government-run school in Karnataka’s Udupi district barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms, triggering protests outside the school gate.

Indian Muslim women hold placards as they gather to protest (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Indian Muslim women hold placards as they gather to protest (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

More schools in the state followed with similar bans, forcing the state’s top court to intervene.

In the Hindu-majority India, where Muslims make up about 14% of the country’s almost 1.4 billion people, the traditional Muslim hijabs are not banned or restricted in public places and are a common sight.

However, violence and hate speech against Muslims have increased under Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist party, which also governs Karnataka.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations.

The two South Asian nuclear rivals have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which has been divided between them but claimed in its entirety by both.

