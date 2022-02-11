The key questions about figure skater Kamila Valieva after failed drug test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The key questions about figure skater Kamila Valieva after failed drug test

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 6:57 am
Kamila Valieva faces an uncertain Olympic future (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is facing an uncertain future at the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for a banned heart medication.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the issues and potential repercussions surrounding her ongoing case.

Who is Kamila Valieva?

Beijing Olympics Doping Russia
Kamila Valieva continued training despite news of a positive doping test (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Valieva is the latest Russian figure skating superstar. She is the overall world record holder, and on Monday became the first female skater to land quad jumps at an Olympics, as she inspired the team from the Russian Olympic Committee to a gold medal in the mixed team event. She is the overwhelming favourite to win the ladies’ singles title later next week.

What are the circumstances of her positive test?

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Two
Kamila Valieva starred as the Russian Olympic Committee won the mixed team event last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The International Testing Agency announced on Friday that she tested positive for a banned heart medication following a test at the Russian Championships on Christmas Day. It said the result was confirmed on Tuesday, the day after the team event. Valieva’s team immediately won an appeal to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) against her provisional suspension. She continues to practise in Beijing whilst the ITA, on behalf of the International Olympic Committee, appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with the presumed intention of barring her from the remainder of the Games.

What has she tested positive for?

Beijing Olympics Doping Russia
Kamila Valieva is waiting to hear whether she will be allowed to compete next week (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Trimetazidine is a heart medication commonly used to treat angina. It has been on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list since 2014. It helps to maintain blood flow and relax blood vessels, ostensibly to help a person breathe more easily. Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was given a three-month ban for using it in 2014, and Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has also been sanctioned after traces were found in her system.

Why the confusion?

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Two
Kamila Valieva tested positive on Christmas Day (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Under WADA rules, Valieva is considered a ‘protected person’, meaning the usual rule of strict liability does not necessarily apply, and generally implying the athlete concerned must remain anonymous. The ITA plainly stated it had made an exception in Valieva’s case because of the unprecedented media interest and speculation. It is unclear whether the initial caution in announcing the contested sanction is just because of Valieva’s age, or whether RUSADA’s “reasoned decision” for lifting her provisional suspension – the details of which have not yet been made public – is a complex one.

What next?

Beijing Olympics Doping Russia
The International Olympic Committee is appealing against RUSADA’s decision to lift Kamila Valieva’s provisional suspension (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Valieva continues to practise, pending the ITA-led case to CAS. If CAS finds in the ITA’s favour, the Russian Olympic Committee will presumably launch an immediate appeal, and the case could end up in the Swiss federal court. Whether or not Valieva can compete next week will largely depend upon which side is in the ascendency in that process at the time of the start of the ladies’ short program on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the medals for the team competition have not yet been given out.

