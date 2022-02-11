Shaun White narrowly fails to end snowboard career with another Olympic medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun White narrowly fails to end snowboard career with another Olympic medal

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 10:27 am
Shaun White narrowly failed to end his career with another Olympic medal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shaun White narrowly failed to end his career with another Olympic medal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Shaun White waved goodbye to his glittering snowboard career at the Genting Snow Park above Beijing on Friday, after narrowly missing out on a place on his fourth straight Olympic podium.

The 35-year-old, the winner of the men’s halfpipe competition in each of the last three Games, was visibly emotional after crashing out on his third and final run and handing gold to Ayumu Hirano of Japan.

“I wish I could have landed my last run,” White admitted afterwards. “It’s been a journey and I’m so happy. A lot of emotions are hitting me right now – the cheering from the crowd, some kind words from my fellow competitors.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Seven
Shaun White waved goodbye after his third and final run (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I’m not upset about the result, but I would have loved to have put it down – I made it happen for two runs and I couldn’t hold onto it on the last. It’s hard not to be hung up on it because I wanted it so badly.

“I’m proud to have got here for my last goodbye. I just missed the podium and I would have loved to have walked out there with everyone for one last time, but you can’t always get what you want.”

Hirano, who had to settle for silver behind White in both Sochi and Pyeongchang, delivered a triple cork in his final run to score a gold medal-winning 96.0, knocking Australia’s Scotty James into second place with Jan Scherrer of Switzerland taking bronze.

Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin finished ninth in the women’s super-G in Beijing (Alessandro Trovati/AP)

Going for broke, White attempted the double cork 1440 trick that had won him gold in each of the last two Olympics, but fell before he recovered to ease over the line with a smile.

Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin’s difficult Games continued as she had to settle for ninth place in the women’s super-G, with Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami winning gold.

Shiffrin arrived in Beijing as a hot favourite to win five medals across women’s alpine disciplines, but skied out early in both the giant-slalom and slalom, after which it was announced that she would no longer be conducting media interviews during the Games.

Austria’s Mirjam Puchner won the silver medal 0.22 seconds behind Gut-Behrami, with another Swiss, Michelle Gisin, 0.30 seconds back.

