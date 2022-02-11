French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 1:25 pm
People wave to a convoy departing for Paris in Strasbourg, eastern France (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris in scattered convoys in an effort to blockade the French capital – despite a police ban.

The protesters, who organised online – galvanised in part by lorry drivers who have blockaded Canada’s capital and blocked border crossings – have no clear leader or goal.

It comes after months of protests against French government vaccination and other anti-virus rules began to wane.

Police cars drive ahead of a convoy heading to Paris in Lille
Authorities deployed more than 7,000 police officers to toll booths and other key sites to try to prevent a blockade.

They threatened heavy fines and other punishments for those who defy the protest ban, which authorities said was necessary to prevent “risk to public order.”

Some of the French groups are threatening to continue their journey to Brussels, the capital of Belgium and the European Union, and to meet up with drivers from other countries on Monday.

Belgian authorities also banned the threatened blockade, while a similar “freedom convoy” planned for Friday in Vienna was cancelled after authorities prohibited it.

Protesters wave French flags from a car in a convoy departing for Paris in Strasbourg
The French protesters have shared images of HGV drivers in Canada, who have blockaded border crossings and paralysed Ottawa city centre while demanding an end to their country’s Covid-19 restrictions, including a rule for all lorry drivers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated.

Some far-right and other figures in France appeared to be trying to revitalise their own protest movements, which represent a small minority of French citizens, by capitalising on the global attention to the Canadian lorry drivers.

Those taking part in the convoys embodied a mix of causes and vehicles, from lorries to motorcycles and camper vans. Some sported yellow vests, a symbol of a French protest movement against perceived economic injustice which largely fizzled out in 2019 after the government responded to some of the participants’ concerns.

France has a very high vaccination rate, and the government is gradually easing virus restrictions.

However, after French hospitals and older adults were hit hard by repeated infection surges, health minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday it is too early for people to let their guard down.

