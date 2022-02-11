Traders punished for selling Olympics mascot at 10 times the retail price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Traders punished for selling Olympics mascot at 10 times the retail price

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 1:45 pm
A worker packs away completed Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed dolls, the mascot of 2022 Winter Olympics, in Jinjiang city in southeastern China’s Fujian province (Chinatopix via AP)
A worker packs away completed Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed dolls, the mascot of 2022 Winter Olympics, in Jinjiang city in southeastern China’s Fujian province (Chinatopix via AP)

Police are punishing Chinese traders selling scarce dolls of the Olympics mascot – a panda in a clear plastic suit called Bing Dwen Dwen – for up to 10 times the retail price.

Buyers queued overnight to empty shop shelves after the Winter Games started in Beijing on February 4, with factory workers recalled from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more mascots, according to news reports.

Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at prices deemed too high, police said.

Punishment can include detention, fines, and confiscation of goods.

Plush toys of Bing Dwen Dwen sold for 192 yuan (£22) at the Gongmei Emporium in central Beijing.

The shop in the Wangfujing shopping district and other authorised outlets also sell Olympics-themed pens, badges and other souvenirs.

Customers standing in line included traders who bought for clients or to resell at higher prices.

Workers at a factory manufacture Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed dolls (Chinatopix via AP)
Workers at a factory manufacture Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed dolls (Chinatopix via AP)

“It started to be sold a long time ago but didn’t generate a buzz,” said a customer at Gongmei who would give only her surname, Zhu.

“Now the media are promoting it.”

Gongmei and other shops posted signs saying they had as a few as 300 Bing Dwen Dwen dolls per day and buyers were allowed one each.

Shoppers said they sold out in as little as 30 minutes.

“The second-hand market is hot,” said the newspaper Beijing News.

Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022, turns sideways to exit through the doors after visiting the Xinhua news agency’s office at the 2022 Winter Olympics
Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022, turns sideways to exit through the doors after visiting the Xinhua news agency’s office at the 2022 Winter Olympics (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“Bing Dwen Dwen has surged to 10 times the original price.”

One afternoon, employees walked along a line of customers asking them not to stay overnight, when temperatures fall below freezing.

Reporters saw a trader taken away by police on Wangfujing after a teenager complained he was reselling an Olympic keychain for 20 yuan (£2.30) above retail price.

Merchants online offer unauthorised Olympics-themed keychains, mobile phone cases and other goods with Bing Dwen Dwen’s image.

Authorities have tried to calm frenzied buying by promising there will be adequate supplies and Olympics souvenirs will be on sale until June.

Residents wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus take a selfie with the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen decoration in Beijing
Residents wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus take a selfie with the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen decoration in Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Some customers said they paid deposits for souvenirs but traders disappeared with their money, according to news reports.

“Please consume rationally and do not buy at high prices from scalpers,” the Beijing police department said on its social media account.

One of three companies identified by the press as being licensed to make Bing Dwen Dwen dolls, Beijing Yuanlong Yatu Culture Communication, referred questions to the Beijing Olympic Organising Committee.

Phone calls to the other two producers weren’t answered.

The organising committee didn’t respond to questions about how many dolls it planned to sell and whether any would be exported.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]