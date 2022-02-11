Ralf Rangnick: United’s lack of goals is not just Cristiano Ronaldo’s problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Ralf Rangnick: United’s lack of goals is not just Cristiano Ronaldo’s problem

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 2:55 pm
Manchester United are struggling to score (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United are struggling to score (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ralf Rangnick says Cristiano Ronaldo is not to blame for Manchester United’s lack of goals as the interim manager called for the side to find their cutting edge against Southampton.

Profligacy in front of goal twice proved costly in the last week as the Red Devils failed to capitalise on dominant first halves in the shock FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough and Tuesday’s 1-1 league draw at rock-bottom Burnley.

United have scored more than once in just three of their nine league matches under interim boss Rangnick, while star name Ronaldo has gone five games without a goal in all competitions.

The top-four hopefuls desperately need something to click in front of goal on Saturday lunchtime against Saints, who were beaten 9-0 on their last visit to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Burnley
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s not only about Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Rangnick, who brushed aside reports of player dissatisfaction with training and some apparently likening assistant Chris Armas to fictional American coach Ted Lasso.

“I mean, that we should score more goals is obvious. I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games but we just didn’t score enough goals.

“But this is not only an issue with Cristiano, it’s also an issue with all the other players, especially with the offensive players, that we do not score enough goals if you bear in mind how many chances we create.

“This is also something that needs to get better in the next couple of weeks.

Manchester United lost to Middlesbrough on penalties following a 1-1 draw
Manchester United lost to Middlesbrough on penalties following a 1-1 draw (Martin Rickett/PA)

“What we played in both first halves and even at Burnley I would say in 70 of those 90 minutes, it was very, very, very close to the game plan that we had spoken about before the game.

“And now it’s about rewarding ourselves and getting also the results that we should deserve.”

United enter the weekend sixth in the Premier League standings following a poor draw at Burnley, where captain Harry Maguire’s role in the equaliser has led to renewed scrutiny.

“I think he had an outstanding game against West Ham, like all the rest of our backline,” Rangnick said.

Harry Maguire applauds fans after the 1-1 draw at Burnley
Harry Maguire applauds fans after the 1-1 draw at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Against Middlesbrough, we didn’t give away that many chances and at Burnley, yes, we could have defended that transitional moment better than we did.

“In the end, it was a negative chain reaction… and when (Wout) Weghorst got the ball we were two versus one.

“It was Harry and Scotty (McTominay) against him and of course we should not have allowed him to go through that in that very moment but that can happen.

“Harry was injured, he had a two and a half weeks injury. Then he came back and had a very good game against West Ham and I’m pretty sure that he can perform on the same kind of level tomorrow against Southampton.”

Rangnick is expecting a tough afternoon against Saints, who head to Old Trafford buoyed by Wednesday’s deserved 3-2 triumph under his former RB Leipzig colleague Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Che Adams celebrates Southampton's winner against Tottenham
Che Adams celebrates Southampton’s winner against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

“We are fully aware that this will be a difficult one,” the interim boss said.

“Obviously I watched the game at Spurs during the week and they really deserved to win, they tactically played on a very high level and this will be a challenge for us.

“But I’m sure that we’re up for that challenge. We will prepare the team again today for what is on and what we have to do for tomorrow’s game. We have to win the game, that’s for sure.

“We are fully aware that we did well in both first halves against Middlesbrough and Burnley, but now against Southampton – and the same will be true on Tuesday against Brighton – we need top performances for the whole game.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl worked with Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl worked with Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig (John Walton/PA)

“I’ve known (Hasenhuttl) now for six or seven years and he has developed in those years.

“It’s obvious, you can see what he did with Southampton, he also did a great job at Leipzig, finishing second in the first year in the Bundesliga and sixth in the second year.

“What he has now achieved with Southampton is just great, excellent. Excellent coach, I know his assistant coach, Richard Kitzbichler, very well.

“They are a doing a great job, both of them, but it doesn’t help. We need the three points tomorrow and this is what it’s all about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]