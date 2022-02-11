British athletes pick the bones out of dismal skeleton campaign at Beijing 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British athletes pick the bones out of dismal skeleton campaign at Beijing 2022

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 3:39 pm
Great Britain’s 20-year run of Winter Olympic skeleton success is over after a dismal series of results in Yanqing on Friday.

Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt, both of whom have achieved World Cup podium places this season, wrapped up their four-run campaigns in 15th and 16th places respectively.

Meanwhile Laura Deas and Brogan Crowley sit 21st and 22nd respectively after the first two runs of the women’s event which concludes on Saturday, with the pair only besting athletes from South Korea, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

It means Britain’s streak of Olympic skeleton medals stretching back to 2002 – and including three in Pyeongchang four years ago – is over, and will raise inevitable questions over the return for the £6.5million pumped into the sport by UK Sport during the current Olympic cycle.

Weston said: “I can’t lie, I’m disappointed where we finished. I feel like we had a lot more potential in what we can do as athletes, and it’s a bit disappointing to have my first Games finish like this.”

Weston finished a total of 4.23 seconds behind winner Christopher Grotheer of Germany. Grotheer’s compatriot Axel Jungk was second, with China’s Wengang Yan taking bronze.

It was a similar story in the women’s race where Pyeongchang bronze medallist Deas seemed perplexed about her slow time despite a relatively clean run, finishing a total of 1.80 seconds off leader Jaclyn Narracott of Australia.

Deas said: “That’s certainly not the outcome I wanted. I think I slid very well today. I came to the start block in a great frame of mind. I put together two good runs that I think I can be proud of.

“I can’t tell you right now why the speed wasn’t there. I don’t know. I think I did myself proud. I’ve worked incredibly hard for the last four years to get to the start block today, and I feel like I did execute exactly what I wanted to do.”

